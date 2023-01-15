WATCH: Ja Morant throws down highlight dunk vs Indiana Pacers

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies battled the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, and Morant stole the show

When Ja Mortant plays, you can't look away. When the Memphis Grizzlies were in Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, Morant put on a show.

He had a huge block on Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin early in the third quarter, which looked like one of the most impressive displays of athleticism fans would see all season. Morant's head was at the level of the rim.

But the Grizzlies star outdid himself later in the quarter. He caught the ball on the right wing, dribbled around a screen, crossed over to get around Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, and drove to the rim. He took off for a dunk just outside of the restricted area and threw down perhaps the best dunk of the NBA season on Indiana big man Jalen Smith.

You can watch a video of the play in the tweet below.

The dunk gave the Grizzlies a 20-point lead. They played well for much of the third quarter and were giving the Pacers fits.