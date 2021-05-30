Watch: Lakers' Anthony Davis Fall in Suns Game
Anthony Davis left the game on Sunday and did not return.
Anthony Davis was questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns and played in the first half.
However, the All-Star forward fell and injured himself and did not return for the remainder of the game.
The video of Davis falling can be seen here.
The status of Davis can be seen in a Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Lakers were 7-point favorites in Game 4 over the Suns in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.