Watch: Lakers' Anthony Davis Fall in Suns Game

Anthony Davis left the game on Sunday and did not return.

Anthony Davis was questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns and played in the first half.

However, the All-Star forward fell and injured himself and did not return for the remainder of the game.

The video of Davis falling can be seen here.

The status of Davis can be seen in a Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Lakers were 7-point favorites in Game 4 over the Suns in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

