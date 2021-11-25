Watch LeBron James Get Pacers Fans Get Ejected

During the Los Angeles Lakers 124-116 win over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Wednesday night, a few fans got ejected from the game.

What's even more interesting is the fact that LeBron James actually led the referees to the fans to show them who should be ejected.

The clip of what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Action Network.

James had 39 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win.

The Lakers improved to 10-10 on the season, while the Pacers fell to 8-12.

