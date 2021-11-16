Watch Obi Toppin's Incredible Dunk In The Pacers-Knicks Game

The Indiana Pacers fell to the Knicks in New York 92-84 on Monday night.

Both teams scoring less than 100-points, and the Knicks not even having a player score more than 16 points was something that was definitely rare to see in the 2021 NBA of high-scoring offenses.

However, there was an incredible display of offense in the game when Obi Toppin threw down a massive dunk.

The clip of the dunk can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The Pacers fell to 6-9 and the Knicks improved to 8-6.

