Watch Obi Toppin's Incredible Dunk In The Pacers-Knicks Game

Watch Obi Toppin's Viral Dunk In Knicks Win Over The Indiana Pacers
Obi Toppin had an amazing dunk in the New York Knicks win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday evening.
The Indiana Pacers fell to the Knicks in New York 92-84 on Monday night.
Both teams scoring less than 100-points, and the Knicks not even having a player score more than 16 points was something that was definitely rare to see in the 2021 NBA of high-scoring offenses.
However, there was an incredible display of offense in the game when Obi Toppin threw down a massive dunk.
The clip of the dunk can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The Pacers fell to 6-9 and the Knicks improved to 8-6.
