Watch: Pacers' Chris Duarte And Isaiah Jackson Connect On An Ally-Oop Against Oklahoma City Thunder

Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers connected for a big highlight against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers connected for a big highlight against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Indiana Pacers fans should be ecstatic about the highlight that happened during Saturday's NBA Summer League game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

The Pacers two first round picks (Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson) connected on a big highlight. 

The video of the play can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. 

Duarte was drafted 13th overall out of the University of Oregon.

Jackson was drafted 22nd overall out of the University of Kentucky.

Pacers Summer League Roster:

  1. Goga Bitadze
  2. Duane Washington, Jr.
  3. Tyrone Wallace
  4. Terry Taylor
  5. Cassius Stanley
  6. Keifer Sykes
  7. Devin Robinson
  8. Terry Henderson
  9. Chris Duarte
  10. Jordan Bone
  11. Oshae Brissett
  12. Amida Brimah
  13. Bennie Boatwright

The game can be watched live on ESPN 2.  

