WATCH: Indiana Pacers Score On Their Own Basket Against The New York Knicks On Monday Afternoon

On Monday, the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 94-86 in the NBA Summer League, and the Pacers had a blooper scoring on their own basket during the game.

The Indiana Pacers had some bad luck in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks on Monday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Pacers scored on their own basket, and the video of the blooper can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Shaqtin' a Fool Twitter account.

It's never a good thing to end up in clips from that Twitter account.

The Knicks won the game 94-86 to get their first win of NBA Summer League after losing to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

For the Pacers, this was their first game of Summer League and they are now 0-1.

They will continue action Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Immanuel Quickly scored a game-high 32 points, and Duane Washington Jr. led the way for the Pacers with 23.

