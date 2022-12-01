WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield are introduced as starters in return to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Indiana Pacers are in Sacramento tonight to battle the Kings. It's the first time that Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield have returned to Sacramento since the Kings and Pacers made a big trade in February — Haliburton and Hield, along with Tristan Thompson, went to Indiana while Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, and Jeremy Lamb went to Sacramento.

Wednesday night was the return game for the two Pacers guards, and it was the first time that Sabonis got to go against his former team.

Naturally, after such a big trade, the Kings fan base was fired up for the game. The NBA listed the attendance as 17,611, and the crowd was loud and active all game.

That fan base had differing reactions to Haliburton and Hield being introduced as starters. Haliburton, who was drafted by the Kings in 2020, was met with a big ovation. Hield, meanwhile, was greeted with boos.

You can watch the introduction of both players below.

Hield heard boos every time he touched the ball during the entire game. Sabonis played well for the Kings in his first game against the blue and gold since he was a rookie. Haliburton had 10 assists in an off night.