NBA Playoffs: "We're Winning Tonight" Knicks' RJ Barrett Speaks Before Game 5 Against Hawks
The New York Knicks trail the Atlanta Hawks 3-1 in their series.
The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will play Game 5 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.
If the Hawks win, they will end the Knicks' season.
Before the game, RJ Barrett of the Knicks spoke to the media and had a strong opinion on tonight's game, and the video can be seen below from SNY's Knicks Videos.
The New York Knicks are 1-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.
