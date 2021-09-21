Pacer Signs With T-Wolves

Western Conference NBA Team Announced The Signing Of Four Players On Monday
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have signed four new players. One of them played for the Indiana Pacers for the last two seasons.
On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have signed four new players.
The Tweet from Timberwolves PR can be seen embedded below, and the story can be seen in the hyperlink above.
The Timberwolves signed Brian Bowen II, Matt Lewis, Isaiah Miller and Chris Silva.
Bowen II was on the Indiana Pacers for first two seasons of his NBA career from 2019-21.
The 22 year old has played 12 career NBA games (all with the Pacers) and has also played with their G-League affiliate (Fort Wayne Mad Ants).
He averaged 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the G-League during the 2019-20 season.
Last season, he averaged 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in the G-League.
