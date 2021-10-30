NBA Twitter Is Having Fun With This Quote After The Pacers-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday night, and LaMarcus Aldridge also scored his 20,000th career point.

After the game James Harden was asked about Aldridge joining the 20,000 point club.

Reporter: "You're in the club, Kevin's in the club, how cool is it after all he's been through to see LaMarcus Aldridge score 20,000?"

Harden: "What club? Oh. Nah, I'm just playing."

The full clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded above from Bleacher Report.

Harden had 29 points (19 free throw attempts), eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Nets improved to 3-3, while the Pacers dropped their third straight to fall to 1-5.



