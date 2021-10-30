NBA Twitter Is Having Fun With This Quote After The Pacers-Nets Game

Publish date:
"What Club?" NBA Twitter Went Crazy Over What James Harden Said After The Nets Beat The Pacers On Friday
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday night in Brooklyn.
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers 105-98 on Friday night, and LaMarcus Aldridge also scored his 20,000th career point.
After the game James Harden was asked about Aldridge joining the 20,000 point club.
Reporter: "You're in the club, Kevin's in the club, how cool is it after all he's been through to see LaMarcus Aldridge score 20,000?"
Read More
Harden: "What club? Oh. Nah, I'm just playing."
The full clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded above from Bleacher Report.
Harden had 29 points (19 free throw attempts), eight rebounds and eight assists.
The Nets improved to 3-3, while the Pacers dropped their third straight to fall to 1-5.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.