Kevin Durant Scored His Season-High Against The Pacers Last Season

What Did Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant Have In Common With The Bucks, Pacers And Magic Last Season?
Kevin Durant had another outstanding season to add to his first ballot Hall of Fame resume.
The 32 year old averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
His season-high in points was 42, and he dropped that number on the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks.
Magic @ Nets (January 16): Durant had 42 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. He also shot 61.5% from the field and 62.% from the three-point range. The Nets beat the Magic 122-115 in Brooklyn, New York.
Nets @ Pacers (April 29): Durant had 42 points, three rebounds, ten assists and one steal. He shot 66.7% from the field and 50% from the three-point range. The Nets beat the Pacers 130-113 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Nets @ Bucks (May 2): Durant had 42 points, ten rebounds, two assists and one steal. He shot 48.5% from the field and 53.8% from the three-point range. The Nets lost 117-114 in Milwaukee.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
- RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
- HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.