Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Entering The G-League Draft

What? Lance Stephenson Who Worked Out For The Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks And Others Over The Summer Is Reportedly Entering The G-League Draft
According to J.D. Shaw of HoopsRumors, Lance Stephenson is entering the G-League Draft. The former Indiana Pacers star worked out for teams in Las Vegas over the summer that included some contenders like the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
Stephenson has played nine seasons in the NBA for seven teams and is currently 31-years-old.
Over the summer Stephenson held a workout in Las Vegas, Nevada, for NBA teams and according to Adam Zagoria of Forbes the teams at the workout were the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
