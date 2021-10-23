Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Entering The G-League Draft

According to J.D. Shaw of HoopsRumors, former Indiana Pacers star (and fan-favorite) Lance Stephenson is entering the G-League Draft.

The Tweet from Shaw can be seen embedded in a post below.

Stephenson has played nine seasons in the NBA for seven teams and is currently 31-years-old.

Over the summer Stephenson held a workout in Las Vegas, Nevada, for NBA teams and according to Adam Zagoria of Forbes the teams at the workout were the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

