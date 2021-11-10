Nikola Jokic Suspended For Pacers-Nuggets Game

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    What? Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Has Been Suspended By The NBA For This Game For What He Did Against The Miami Heat
    Publish date:

    What? Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Has Been Suspended By The NBA For This Game For What He Did Against The Miami Heat

    The NBA has suspended Nikola Jokic for the incident that took place in the Denver Nugget's win over the Miami Heat on Monday evening. Jokic will miss the game with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Denver.
    Author:

    The NBA has suspended Nikola Jokic for the incident that took place in the Denver Nugget's win over the Miami Heat on Monday evening. Jokic will miss the game with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Denver.

    The Indiana Pacers will not have to face Nikola Jokic when they play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night in Colorado. 

    On Tuesday evening the NBA announced that the 2021 MVP has been suspended for one game, and their announcement can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications. 

    He was suspended for what he did when he was thrown out of the Nugget's win over the Miami Heat on Monday for shoving Markieff Morris to the ground. 

    Read More

    The clip of the incident can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Bleacher Report. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nikola Jokic Suspended For Pacers-Nuggets Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15879564_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Will Pay Monta Ellis More Than The Warriors Will Pay Jordan Poole This Season

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16575151_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Pacers, Bulls Or Bucks Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

    8 hours ago
    Malcolm Brogdon
    News

    Malcolm Brogdon's Status For Pacers-Nuggets

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17088463_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Bulls Should Trade For Pacers' Domantas Sabonis

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_13422227_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers' Caris LeVert Speaks About Kyrie Irving

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17088508_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Myles Turner Posted To Instagram After The Pacers Beat The Kings

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17082606_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch This Viral Clip Of Buddy Hield's Crazy Shot In The Pacers-Kings Game

    23 hours ago