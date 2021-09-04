Pacers And Knicks Tied For Eighth Best Odds To Win Eastern Conference

According to FanDuel, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are tied with the same odds (+3000) of winning the Eastern Conference. Both teams have the eighth-best odds.

The New York Knicks were the laughing stock of the NBA for a very long time.

If someone made a prediction for them this time last year, it'd be no surprise to see it be a very bad one.

However, after last seasons magical year that gave the Knicks not only their first playoff berth since 2013 but also the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with home-court advantage, you'd think they have gained some respect.

They did lose to the Atlanta Hawks in just five games, but they still proved they were a legitimate team all season long.

According to FanDuel, the Indiana Pacers and Knicks are tied for the eighth-best odds (+3000) of winning the Conference.

Not a lot of respect, you'd say?

While no one actually thinks the Knicks can win the Conference, tied for eighth seems like a very low number for the Knicks.

For instance, the Pacers did not even make the post-season last year, and the Knicks had a home-court advantage.

Both teams had solid improvements in the off-season (the Knicks added Kemba Walker and the Pacers had a good draft).

Therefore, it seems unfair that the gambling markets are giving them the same odds as the Pacers to get to the NBA Finals.

The Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics are the teams in front of the Pacers and Knicks.

The 76ers and Hawks make sense, but the Bulls have yet to prove anything and the Heat and Celtics have to bounce back from lousy seasons.