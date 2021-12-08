Publish date:
What? The Pacers Reportedly Open To Trading These Key Players
According to Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are "receptive" to trading Caris LeVert and either Myles Turner or Domantas Sabonis.
The Indiana Pacers have been off to a tough start to the season with a 10-16 record in their first 26 games.
After missing the postseason last year, they brought in an NBA Champion head coach in Rick Carlisle, but so far the team has had injuries and just not looked good to begin the season.
Therefore, it comes as no surprise that The Athletic's Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz have reported on Tuesday that the Pacers are "receptive" to trading Caris LeVert and either Myles Turner or All-Star Domantas Sabonis.
The article from The Athletic can be read here, and the tweet form Chariana can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
