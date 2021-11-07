The Pacers Play The Kings On Sunday Who Have Not Been To The Playoffs Since Before An iPhone Was Created

What? This NBA Team Has Not Made The Playoffs Since Before Apple's First iPhone Came Out
The Indiana Pacers are in California to play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, and are coming off of a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon,.
The loss snapped a two-game losing streak and had them fall to 3-7 on the new season.
As for the Kings, they are off to an impressive 5-4 start.
The Kings won both the games between the two teams last season, and neither team made the NBA Playoffs.
What is interesting about the Kings is they have not made the playoffs in a long time.
A very long time.
For a league that has 16-teams make the playoffs every season (eight in each conference) it is a stunning fact that the Kings have not made the playoffs in 15-years.
The last time they were in the postseason was in 2005-06 when they lost in the first round to the San Antonio Spurs.
Something even more interesting?
There was no such thing as an iPhone the last time the Kings were in the playoffs.
Their last playoff game was on May 4, 2006.
The first iPhone came out on June 29, 2007. (read more here).
The game between the Pacers and Kings will take place on Sunday at 6 P.M. Eastern Time.
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.