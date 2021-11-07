The Pacers Play The Kings On Sunday Who Have Not Been To The Playoffs Since Before An iPhone Was Created

The Indiana Pacers are in California to play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, and are coming off of a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon,.

The loss snapped a two-game losing streak and had them fall to 3-7 on the new season.

As for the Kings, they are off to an impressive 5-4 start.

The Kings won both the games between the two teams last season, and neither team made the NBA Playoffs.

What is interesting about the Kings is they have not made the playoffs in a long time.

A very long time.

For a league that has 16-teams make the playoffs every season (eight in each conference) it is a stunning fact that the Kings have not made the playoffs in 15-years.

The last time they were in the postseason was in 2005-06 when they lost in the first round to the San Antonio Spurs.

Something even more interesting?

There was no such thing as an iPhone the last time the Kings were in the playoffs.

Their last playoff game was on May 4, 2006.

The first iPhone came out on June 29, 2007. (read more here).

The game between the Pacers and Kings will take place on Sunday at 6 P.M. Eastern Time.

