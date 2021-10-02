Report: Pacers Are The "Sleeper Team" For Ben Simmons

ESPN's Brian Windhorst says that the "sleeper team" to get Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers is the Indiana Pacers.

The Ben Simmons drama is continuing to go on as training camp for NBA teams around the country has already begun.

The preseason starts this week, and the NBA regular season begins shortly after, and there does not appear to be a Simmons solution yet.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (see Tweet below), the 76ers did not pay Simmons an $8.25 million payment that was due on Friday (Simmons is still not with the team and holding out to be traded).

There are many teams that have been thrown around as a possible destination for Simmons over the past few months, and on Friday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst (speaking on ESPN's The Jump) called the Pacers the "sleeper team" for Simmons.

H/T Bleacher Report

The Pacers have an abundance of really good players that could help the 76ers compete for an NBA title as soon as this season.

A lot of times when an All-Star is traded the team is entering a rebuild, but the 76ers still have a veteran led roster with a superstar in Joel Embiid and a championship winning head coach in Doc Rivers.

They are still looking to compete this season, and the Pacers have players like Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Warren, Myles Turner, Caris LeVert and others that could be of service to the 76ers.

Simmons is 25 years old and has been an NBA All-Star in each of the last three seasons.