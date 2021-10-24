Big Game Against The Pacers: Tyler Herro Is The First Player In Miami Heat History To Do This

    • October 24, 2021
    What? Tyler Herro Is The First Player In Miami Heat History To Do This
    Publish date:

    What? Tyler Herro Is The First Player In Miami Heat History To Do This

    Tyler Herro made Miami Heat history on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.
    Author:

    Tyler Herro made history for the Miami Heat on Saturday evening in Indianapolis against the Pacers. 

    The former Kentucky star scored 30 points and grabbed ten rebounds, and according to ESPN Stats & Info he is the first player in this history of the franchise to put up those numbers in a game coming off the bench (see tweet below).

    The Pacers and Heat went into overtime after being tied 86-86 at the end of regulation. 

    In overtime the Pacers won 102-91 to win their first game of the season. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

