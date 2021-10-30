Watch Kevin Durant Gets A Technical Foul For Throwing The Ball Into The Stands During The Pacers-Nets Game

The Indiana Pacers are in Brooklyn playing the Nets on Friday night at Barclays Center.

During the game, Kevin Durant threw the ball into the stands.

The clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from The Action Network's Twitter account.

Durant got a technical foul for the action.

The Nets came into the game with a 2-3 record while the Pacers have lost two in a row and have a 1-4 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball