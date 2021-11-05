Pacers-Trail Blazers: You Won't Believe Damian Lillard's Three-Point Shooting Percentage Heading Into

Publish date:
What? You Won't Believe Damian Lillard's Three-Point Shooting Percentage Heading Into Pacers-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is off to a slow start to the season shooting the basketball, and the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening in Oregon.
The Pacers (3-6) are on a two-game winning streak after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks at home.
Meanwhile, the Blazers (3-5) are on a three-game losing streak.
Lillard has decent numbers to start the season; 19.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
However, his shooting numbers have been bad.
He is shooting 35.3% from the field and 23.4% from the three-point range.
A tweet from October 26 can be seen below from StatMuse about just how bad Lillard started the season shooting the basketball.
