Where Do Pacers Rank on Latest NBA Power Rankings?
The Indiana Pacers have had a rough start to the season and have not looked like a team ready to build on their success from last season.
The Pacers have a promising team, but injuries have derailed them thus far this season, and that has a lot to do with their poor start.
There is still a lot of time to turn things around, but as things stand, they are a bottom-tier team, at least according to much of the national media.
For example, according to ESPN, they rank 20 after one month through the season. They dropped four spots from last week's ranking.
"The Pacers blitzed the league at the start of last season with a high-engine offense and an All-Star point guard capable of driving the teams toward wins. But despite a run to the Eastern Conference finals last season, nothing has come as easy for Indiana this season. Their offense has fallen from near the top of the league last season to 18th so far this year. Tyrese Haliburton has struggled and injuries have decimated Indiana's depth. It's a completely different start compared to how fast the Pacers began last year."
CBS Sports also ranks the Pacers 20th, one spot up from last week's ranking.
"The Pacers needed a couple of get-right games against the hapless Wizards and hobbled Pelicans, winning both. The entire state of Indiana is breathing a little bit easier as Tyrese Haliburton scored at least 20 points in consecutive games for the first time all season, including a 34-spot in the win over New Orleans. After a horrendous shooting start, he's gone 18 for his last 39 (46%) from 3-point range."
The Athletic has the Pacers also ranked 20th, the same spot they had them last week.
"The Pacers are 6-2 at home this season, the sixth-best record in the league. When the Pacers play in Indiana, their defense is acceptable while the offense is good (albeit not great like last season). When the Pacers get on a plane, they have a bottom-10 offense and defense, and All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton goes from 22.5 points per game on 46.3 percent from the field to 12.3 points and 31.8 percent."
Indiana went 2-2 last week and will look for a better, more consistent week, something they've struggled to do so far.
