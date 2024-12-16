Wild New Trade Proposal Sees Pacers Land Bulls $36M Star
The Indiana Pacers find themselves hovering near the middle of the pack as the season crosses the quarter mark.
While the Pacers entered the season with hopes of making a leap forward, the Bulls were widely expected to struggle, so their similar records reflect different trajectories.
For Chicago, it’s clear they need to start over, while Indiana might just need the right addition to spark their climb back into playoff contention.
The Pacers need to make a trade, and if they turn things around now, they could be one of the few teams who could be buyers at the trade deadline.
One intriguing trade proposal by Dean Simon of Sporting News involves the Bulls trading guard Coby White to the Pacers in exchange for either Andrew Nembhard or Ben Sheppard.
White, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has been impressive this season, averaging 18.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36 percent from three over 24 games. His scoring versatility and experience would significantly upgrade Indiana, adding a proven offensive weapon to their backcourt.
White’s addition could help address Indiana's steep offensive decline this season. The Pacers currently rank 19th in offensive rating at 111.7, a sharp drop from last season’s 120.5 mark. This dip is puzzling, given that much of their roster has remained intact.
White’s ability to score at all three levels could help reinvigorate their offense, particularly as they aim to climb above .500 and solidify their playoff hopes.
This trade would bring in a young, promising player in Nembhard or Sheppard for the Bulls, aligning with their need to rebuild. While Nembhard offers a more polished skill set, Sheppard’s potential makes him an intriguing option. Either player would provide Chicago with a cornerstone piece for the future while allowing them to shed the mediocrity of their current roster.
For the Pacers, acquiring White would signify a commitment to competing this season, while for the Bulls, the trade marks a step toward long-term improvement.
If Indiana can capitalize on this opportunity, it could help turn their season around and reignite hopes of a postseason run.
