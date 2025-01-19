Wild Trade Proposal Sees Pacers Land Jimmy Butler For Massive Haul
The Indiana Pacers continue to win games. They are 8-1 in 2025 after another win on Saturday against the 76ers. If they want to take a big swing to try to get another star, this trade proposal would do that. Looking at the CBA and using the Spotrac trade machine, here's how it would work.
Pacers receive: Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love
Heat receive: Pascal Siakam, Jarace Walker, 2025 first-round draft pick
Butler remains the biggest name on the trade market this year. His situation with the Heat has become untenable.
This trade would see the Pacers take a big swing to add a good small forward as they push toward the playoffs. It would cost Indiana quite a lot to do so.
Getting Kevin Love would help the Pacers with some depth at the power-forward spot as well. He can still shoot threes, even if he's not as effective as he used to be.
Miami would get Pascal Siakam, who has been the most consistent offensive player for the Pacers this season. He is still a very good player who is still in his prime.
Jarace Walker has become expendable now that Aaron Nesmith has returned from his injury. He very well might be moved at the trade deadline.
Indiana would also have to send a first-round pick from this season to Miami as well, which wouldn't be a big deal. That pick won't be high this season anyway.
There is very little chance that a deal like this would happen. Indiana loves Siakam and sees him as part of their future.
Adding someone who is volatile in the locker room and has run through four different franchises and who is older, wouldn't make any sense. Even though Butler is a different animal in the playoffs, it wouldn't make sense to send Siakam away in order to bring him in.
Indiana has become a very intriguing team to watch as the trade deadline approaches. They have some guys who have become expendable, but they also are playing great right now.
They could decide to make a big deal or they could decide to just ride things out.
Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this year. Siakam is averaging 20 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this year.
