Wild Trade Proposal Sends Pacers $39M Star Guard
By far the biggest flaw with the Indiana Pacers is their defense. They don't get enough stops to survive games that they aren't shooting well. Indiana's pace is down this year compared to last year as well, so that's not something they can rely on to win games.
Tyrese Haliburton gives the Pacers a chance to win every game because of how electric of an offensive player he is. For as good as he is on offense, he's equally as bad on defense. As long as another guard makes a careless pass, driving past him is fairly easy work.
That's why the Pacers need to bring someone in who can help cover up those defensive issues. Getting Andrew Nembhard back in the last few games has certainly helped, but they still need someone who can help stop other elite guards in the playoffs.
One trade proposal might get that done. The Orlando Magic have a lot of guards who are known for their defense. It's one of the reasons why they are one of the best defenses in the NBA.
They need help on the wing after Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero got hurt, though. This proposal would help both teams achieve their goals.
In this scenario, the Pacers get: Cole Anthony from the Magic.
Magic receive: Jarace Walker, Isaiah Jackson, 2025 second-round pick
Jackson is on an expiring contract and will be a restricted free agent this year. He has torn his Achilles and will be out for the year. He's only in the trade to even out the salaries. Walker is the real price for the Magic, who get a rangy wing with some defensive potential.
This trade makes sense for the Pacers because Walker's offensive game has not blossomed in a way for him to get sustained playing time. They need someone who can stop the ball at the top of the key as well, and Anthony can pair with T.J. McConnell off the bench to do just that.
From Orlando's perspective, they get a player who still has an upside in Walker. His long arms do a good job of picking off passes, too, so their defense would stay elite. Without Wagner in the lineup, they need help at the wing spot.
It would be interesting to see if either side says no to this trade. It would be fair for both sides.
