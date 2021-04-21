NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
With Kevin Durant and James Harden out, Kyrie Irving drops 32 in Win

Kyrie Irving went off for 32 points in Tuesdays win.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Pelicans in New Orleans on TNT during a national TV game on Tuesday.

On most nights, this would not come as a surprise, considering the Pelicans are not currently in the playoff picture, and the Nets have James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant while sitting as the number two seed in the Eastern Conference.

Yet, during tonight's matchup, the Nets were without Durant and Harden and still found a way to win 134-129 at Smoothie King Center.

The Nets announced earlier in the day that Harden's hamstring had a setback and, he will be out indefinitely.

Irving went off for 32 points and eight assists with his fellow All-Star teammates out of the lineup. The Nets will need to get healthy soon in order to get the chemistry right for the playoffs.

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers dropped third straight loss in Indiana to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.

