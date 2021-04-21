With Kevin Durant and James Harden out, Kyrie Irving drops 32 in Win

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Pelicans in New Orleans on TNT during a national TV game on Tuesday.

On most nights, this would not come as a surprise, considering the Pelicans are not currently in the playoff picture, and the Nets have James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant while sitting as the number two seed in the Eastern Conference.

Yet, during tonight's matchup, the Nets were without Durant and Harden and still found a way to win 134-129 at Smoothie King Center.

The Nets announced earlier in the day that Harden's hamstring had a setback and, he will be out indefinitely.

Irving went off for 32 points and eight assists with his fellow All-Star teammates out of the lineup. The Nets will need to get healthy soon in order to get the chemistry right for the playoffs.