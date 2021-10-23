Spencer Dinwiddie Torches The Pacers

Spencer Dinwiddie looks incredible to start the new season.

On Friday, he torched the Indiana Pacers for 34 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

The point guard only played in three games last season for the Brooklyn Nets after tearing his ACL.

He was involved in a sign-and-trade that got him to the Wizards this past off-season.

If the Nets (who don't have Kyrie Irving right now) still had Dinwiddie they'd have nothing to worry about.

Dinwiddie looks like he could be a potential All-Star this season.

