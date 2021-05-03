With No LeBron James The Lakers Need to Win Against The Nuggets and Hope the Trail Blazers Lose Against the Hawks

The Lakers have a big game against the Nuggets on Monday.

While Anthony Davis will play on Monday evening, no LeBron James is a massive test for the Los Angeles Lakers against an elite Denver Nuggets team.

The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference, and the Lakers are currently tied for the sixth and seventh spot with the Portland Trail Blazers. If the Blazers beat the Hawks on Monday night, and the Lakers lose to the Nuggets, the Lakers will officially be the seventh seed with very few games left to play.

The seventh seed also means having to play in the NBA's new play-in tournament.

Here are some Tweets about the game below.

