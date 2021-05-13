Wizards' Bradley Beal Status Against Cavaliers

Bradley Beal will miss his third consecutive game on Friday against the Cavs.

The Washington Wizards spent the last two games in Atlanta on Monday and Wednesday. While Russell Westbrook broke the triple-double record on Monday evening (182nd career triple-double), the Wizards did not win either game.

Their two losses combined with the Pacers beating the Cavs and 76ers have the Pacers owning a one-and-a-half-game advantage over the Wizards in the standings.

Ironically, the last game that Bradley Beal played in was when he dropped 50 points in Indiana on the Pacers but missed the two games in Atlanta.

After only being announced as missing the two games in Atlanta against the Hawks, Beal will miss the Wizards' next matchup on Friday against the Cavs.

The status of Beal can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

