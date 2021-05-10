Wizards' Bradley Beal Status Against Hawks

Bradley Beal will miss the next two games with a hamstring injury, after scoring 50 points against the Pacers.

Bradley Beal dropped 50 points in the Wizards' 133-132 overtime win over the Pacers in Indiana. The win saw the Wizards overcome the Pacers in the standings (tenth seed to ninth seed) and saw Russell Westbrook tie Oscar Robertson's record for triple-doubles.

Beal is currently second in the entire NBA in points per game (31.4 PPG) and trails only Steph Curry of the Warriors for the scoring title.

Unfortunately, Beal will miss the next two games of action, and the status of Beal can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards are 8-point underdogs against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

