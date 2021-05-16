NBA News: Wizards' Bradley Beal Status Against Hornets

Bradley Beal is currently questionable against the Hornets on Sunday. (Beal is now a game-time decision).

The Washington Wizards (33-38) and Charlotte Hornets (33-38) have a massive game on Sunday afternoon in Washington.

The two teams are tied for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, so the winner of Sunday's game will become the eighth seed.

The loser of the game either becomes the ninth seed or tenth seed. For example, if the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors in Tampa Bay, then the loser of the Wizards and Hornets becomes the tenth seed.

An important factor for the game will be the status of Bradley Beal (last played when he dropped 50 points on the Pacers eight days ago), who has missed the previous three games.

The status of Beal, which is questionable, can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Wizards are 6-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

