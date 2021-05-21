Wizards' Bradley Beal With Huge Dunk off Pass from Russell Westbrook
Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook are going off in the Wizards and Pacers game.
The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers are in the fourth quarter of their play-in game on Thursday.
The winner of the game will head to Philadelphia to start a seven-game series, and play the 76ers over the weekend and become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Unless a miracle happens, it appears as if the Wizards will be the winners at the end of the night, and the Pacers will be headed home.
During the third quarter, Russell Westbrook made a great pass to find Bradley Beal, who threw down a massive dunk.
The video of the highlight can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.
Heading into the off-season, a lot of questions will need to be answered for the Pacers.
