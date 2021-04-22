Wizards Rookie Deni Avdija Suffers Leg Injury

Deni Avdjia of the Washington Wizards got hurt on Wednesday night.

In a battle between many hot players on the Warriors and Wizards, rookie Deni Avdija has fallen to injury.

The injury is on his leg, and he needed medical attention to get up.

The video of him getting medical attention can be seen below posted by Bleacher Report.

The Wizards had an 18-point lead at half-time after a Russell Westbrook three-pointer at the buzzer gave them a 38-20 lead.

However, the Warriors have since closed the gap. Bradley Beal and Steph Curry are the two leading scorers in the NBA

The injury to Avdija is a tough blow for a Wizards team that has won six games in a row and is trying to make a playoff push.

Hopefully, he can return soon, and it is hopefully nothing serious for the rookie from Israel.