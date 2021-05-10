Wizards' Russell Westbrook Can Break NBA History Against The Hawks

Russell Westbrook will break the all-time record for triple-doubles by getting one against the Hawks on Monday.

Russell Westbrook picked up his 181st career triple-double on Saturday night in Indiana, and on Monday in Atlanta, the former All-Star can break the record.

The 181 tied Oscar Robertson, and no one ever thought that record could be broken. Yet, Westbrook, at just 32-years-old, is about to set a new, much higher record, and the start of that can begin on Monday.

Westbrook and the Wizards also surpassed the Pacers in the standings on Saturday during their 133-132 overtime win, and going into Monday the Wizards have the ninth seed and the Pacers now have the tenth seed.

The Wizards are 8-point underdogs against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

