Wizards' Russell Westbrook Can Break NBA History Against The Hawks
Russell Westbrook will break the all-time record for triple-doubles by getting one against the Hawks on Monday.
Russell Westbrook picked up his 181st career triple-double on Saturday night in Indiana, and on Monday in Atlanta, the former All-Star can break the record.
The 181 tied Oscar Robertson, and no one ever thought that record could be broken. Yet, Westbrook, at just 32-years-old, is about to set a new, much higher record, and the start of that can begin on Monday.
Westbrook and the Wizards also surpassed the Pacers in the standings on Saturday during their 133-132 overtime win, and going into Monday the Wizards have the ninth seed and the Pacers now have the tenth seed.
The Wizards are 8-point underdogs against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.
The Wizards beat the Pacers on Saturday night and jumped over them in the standings as well. However, the significant accomplishment of the night was not getting the ninth seed, but Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson's all-time triple-double record that stood for over four decades.