NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Goes Coast-To-Coast Against 76ers

Russell Westbrook had an impressive layup against the 76ers.

Russell Westbrook and the eighth seed Washington Wizards are in the middle of their game with the first seed Philadelphia 76ers.

The Wizards led 62-61 at halftime in Philly.

During the first half, Westbrook had an incredible finish coast-to-coast that ended in a layup through the basket for the future Hall of Fame point guard.

The full highlight can be seen in a post below from the Wizards' official Twitter account.

The 76ers were 8-point favorites over the Wizards in Philadelphia on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

