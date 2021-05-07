Sports Illustrated home
Wizards' Russell Westbrook is One Game Away from NBA History

Russell Westbrook recorded his 180th career triple-double on Thursday against the Raptors.
Russell Westbrook got his 180th career triple-double on Thursday evening in a game against the Toronto Raptors.

Bleacher Report shared a Tweet on the accomplishment embedded below. 

A win in the game gives the Wizards sole possession of the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference if the Indiana Pacers lose to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Wizards have been on fire as of late and appear not only to be catching the Pacers in the standings but have a chance to pass the Hornets in the standings as well, which would have them in the top eight seeds and be able to avoid playing in the NBA's new play-in tournament.

As for Westbrook, at 32-years-old he is now just one triple-double away from tying a record that people did not think would ever be touched and just two triple-doubles away from actually creating a new record of 182 career triple-doubles. 

The game is currently in overtime between the two teams, and the game has significant implications for the Pacers if they lose to the Hawks. 


