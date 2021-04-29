Wizards Russell Westbrook Just Beats Buzzer to End Half Against Lakers
Russell Westbrook ended an exciting first half with a great shot.
During the first half of the Wizards Lakers game on ESPN, there have been a lot of exciting plays.
A huge dunk by Chandler Hutchinson off a pass from Russell Westbrook and a massive dunk on Kyle Kuzma from Daniel Gafford were some of the top plays.
To cap off the half, Westbrook just beat the buzzer (0.5 seconds left when the shot fell) to drill home a jump shot to give the Wizards 59-55 lead heading into halftime.
The video of the shot can be seen in a Tweet from the Wizards' Twitter account below.
