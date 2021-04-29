NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Wizards Russell Westbrook Just Beats Buzzer to End Half Against Lakers

Russell Westbrook ended an exciting first half with a great shot.
Author:
Publish date:

During the first half of the Wizards Lakers game on ESPN, there have been a lot of exciting plays.

A huge dunk by Chandler Hutchinson off a pass from Russell Westbrook and a massive dunk on Kyle Kuzma from Daniel Gafford were some of the top plays.

To cap off the half, Westbrook just beat the buzzer (0.5 seconds left when the shot fell) to drill home a jump shot to give the Wizards 59-55 lead heading into halftime.

The video of the shot can be seen in a Tweet from the Wizards' Twitter account below.

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announced Last Week: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
  • The Lakers have been a mess without LeBron James in the lineup: Without James, the team has been lousy in those 20 games this season. If they want to get a good seed for the playoffs, they will need James to return healthy soon. In the games without James, the Lakers have gone 8-12 this season. CLICK HERE
  • The Pacers Lost to Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night: The loss was a lot more than just a run-of-the-mill blow-out loss; the Pacers also lost out on their historic streak. CLICK HERE

