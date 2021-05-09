Wizards' Russell Westbrook Just Tied the NBA Record

Russell Westbrook has now tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history.

The Wizards are currently playing in Indianapolis against the Pacers, and in the same city that Oscar Robertson played high school basketball, Russell Westbrook just tied his all-time triple-double record.

Westbrook now has 181 career triple-doubles, a record that no one thought would ever catch, and Westbrook has directly tied Robertson at just 32-years-old with plenty of time in his career to set an even more extensive record.

The video of the highlight that got him the triple-double can be seen from the Wizards below.

The Wizards-Pacers game can be seen on NBA T.V. and the two teams are playing with severe playoff implications for both teams on the line.

The Wizards are just a half-game back of the Pacers for the ninth seed.

Yet, even with all of the playoff implications, they feel insignificant compared to Westbrook's massive career accomplishment that will always be remembered throughout NBA history.

Now in his next game against the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, he has a chance to break the original record.

