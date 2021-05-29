NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Official Injury Status For 76ers Game

Russell Westbrook will play in Game 3 on Saturday night for the Washington Wizards, the team announced pre-game (see Tweet below).

The Wizards are down 2-0 in the series and will need their star point guard to lead them to a victory to save the series.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 5.5-point road favorites against the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Saturday night for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

