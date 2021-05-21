Wizards' Russell Westbrook with Strong And-One in Game With Pacers

Russell Westbrook had a strong move to the basket against the Pacers.

Russell Westbrook has had a fantastic season that has seen him average a triple-double for the fourth time in his career, and at 32-years-old he is also the leader for most triple-doubles in NBA history after he passed Oscar Robertson.

During the play-in game with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, Westbrook had a strong finish at the rim that led to the points plus the foul.

The video of the good take to the rim can be seen in a post below from the Washington Wizards' official Twitter account.

The winner of the game heads to the NBA Playoffs, and the loser will have their season ended on Thursday evening.

The Wizards lead the Pacers in the second quarter.

