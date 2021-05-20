Wizards' Starting Lineup Against Pacers

The Washington Wizards will host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

The Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers will play their play-in game on Thursday evening in Washington.

The winner will become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and face the Philadelphia 76ers, while the loser will be sent home and have their season ended.

For Thursday's game, the Wizards have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards are averaging 140 points per game against the Pacers in three games this season and have won all three games.

Russell Westbrook has averaged 20 assists per game in those three games against the Pacers.

The Wizards are 4-point favorites in Washington against the Pacers on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

