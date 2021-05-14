NBA News: Wizards' Starting Lineup Without Bradley Beal Against Cavaliers
The Washington Wizards (32-38) have just two games left in their regular season but remain only one game behind the Indiana Pacers (33-37) for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Whoever owns the ninth seed gets a home-court advantage in the first matchup of the play-in tournament when the nine and ten seeds battle it out to advance to the next game.
The Pacers fell to the Wizards at home 133-132 in overtime last Saturday night when Bradley Beal went off for 50 points.
However, Beal has missed the previous two games in Atlanta against the Hawks for the Wizards and will miss Friday's contest against the Cavaliers.
Their full starting lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Wizards are 9-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS FALL TO BUCKS: On Thursday, in a game that could have gotten them to the eighth seed, the Pacers fell to the Bucks 142-133 and allowed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 40 points and grab 15 rebounds on the night.