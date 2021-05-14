NBA News: Wizards' Starting Lineup Without Bradley Beal Against Cavaliers

The Wizards will be without Bradley Beal on Friday against the Cavs.

The Washington Wizards (32-38) have just two games left in their regular season but remain only one game behind the Indiana Pacers (33-37) for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Whoever owns the ninth seed gets a home-court advantage in the first matchup of the play-in tournament when the nine and ten seeds battle it out to advance to the next game.

The Pacers fell to the Wizards at home 133-132 in overtime last Saturday night when Bradley Beal went off for 50 points.

However, Beal has missed the previous two games in Atlanta against the Hawks for the Wizards and will miss Friday's contest against the Cavaliers.

Their full starting lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards are 9-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

