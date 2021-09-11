Would Former Pacers Star Gerald Green Fit On The Rockets?

September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Would This Former 1st Round Pick By The Boston Celtics Who's Also Played For The Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves And New Jersey Nets, Fit On This Team?

Would This Former 1st Round Pick By The Boston Celtics Who's Also Played For The Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves And New Jersey Nets, Fit On This Team?

Gerald Green has played for the Boston Celtics, New Jersey Nets, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported last week that the 35 year old worked out for the Rockets.
Author:
Publish date:
Gerald Green has played for the Boston Celtics, New Jersey Nets, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported last week that the 35 year old worked out for the Rockets.

The last time that 35 year old Gerald Green played in the NBA he played for the Houston Rockets during the 2018-19 NBA season. 

At that time, the Rockets were a contender for an NBA title with Chris Paul and James Harden leading the way. 

Last season, the Rockets had the worst record in the entire NBA (17-55) and likely won't be too much better next season. 

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported last week (see Tweet below) that Green worked out for the Rockets. 

Would Green fit on the Rockets next season?

Green was the 18th overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.

He's played 658 regular season games and has 12 years of experience playing for the Celtics, New Jersey Nets, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. 

Over his career he has averages of 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. 

He's also one of the best dunkers the NBA has ever seen (see Tweet below from Bleacher Report).

However, at 35 years old he would seem much better suited for an NBA team on the cusp of an NBA Championship. 

He could be a player who comes off the bench for a league minimum contract and hits three-pointers (35.4% shooting from deep on 6.0 attempts per game in 2019). 

On a young Rockets team that is likely to be one of the worst five teams in the NBA it would not make much sense to have him take up the minutes of a younger player they can either evaluate or develop. 

That being said, he did spend part of the 2008 season in Houston, and the last two seasons of his career there. 

There is a history, and he could be a good veteran for the young players with his experience and familiarity with the franchise. 

At the end of the day, he would be better off going to a team that needs a missing piece of the bench in their quest for a title. 

USATSI_11591096_168388303_lowres
News

Oladipo Sends Out Tweet About Pacers' Sumner

USATSI_11890982_168388303_lowres
News

Would Former Pacers Star Gerald Green Fit On The Rockets?

USATSI_15632333_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Sabonis Makes Top-Five Power Forwards In Recent Ranking

USATSI_10620265_168388303_lowres
News

Remember When The Pacers Played The Celtics And Ron Artest Pulled Down Paul Pierce's Pants?

USATSI_15967058_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Announce Injury To Edmond Sumner

USATSI_16012678_168388303_lowres
News

What If The Pacers Drafted Nash In 1996?

USATSI_16286129_168388303_lowres
News

Is This The Future For NBA Arenas?

USATSI_10561019_168388303_lowres
News

Should The Pacers Give Okafor A Look?

USATSI_14717087_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Oladipo Has A Viral Tweet