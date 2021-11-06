Here's What C.J. McCollum Said He Told Robert Covington In The Blazers Win Over The Pacers

Publish date:
"You Gotta Shot The "F***ing Ball" Here's What C.J. McCollum Said He Told Robert Covington In The Portland Trail Blazers Win Over The Indiana Pacers On Friday Night
The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Indiana Pacers 110-106 on Friday night to improve to 4-5 on the new season.
Robert Covington was the star of the night hitting the shot that sealed the deal late in the fourth quarter with the Blazers only up one point.
After the game, C.J. McCollum, who passed the ball to Covington for the big shot, spoke to the media.
"He was great," McCollum said of Covington after the game. "I just told him I was like 'you gotta shoot the f***king ball' and he shot it tonight, he made the extra passes when he needed him to, he defended, he was aggressive, he was the hero tonight, he hit some big shots for us when we needed him."
