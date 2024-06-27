Indiana Pacers select Tristen Newton with 49th pick in 2024 NBA Draft
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers used their 49th pick in the NBA Draft to select Connecticut guard Tristen Newton.
This pick originally belonged to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Pacers acquired it in a 2021 trade involving multiple teams. With the selection, they took Newton. The guard worked out for the Pacers on June 18. "I think I did alright," he said after the workout.
Newton went to UConn for the last two seasons and was at East Carolina for the prior three years. He averaged 15.1 points and 6.2 assists per game in his most recent season while improving his inside the arc finishing.
Earlier in the night, the Pacers traded up from pick 36 to 35 to select Kansas wing Johnny Furphy. They also have the 50th overall selection. Currently, the draft is at a point where the players selected will be on two-way contracts or stashed outside of the NBA.
The Pacers are looking to add defense this offseason, and Newton may be able to provide that on the ball. He won two NCAA titles with the Huskies.
