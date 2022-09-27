Indiana Pacers sign guard Langston Galloway

The Indiana Pacers announced last Friday that they had made three signings. One of them was veteran guard Langston Galloway.

Galloway, an eight year vet, joins the Pacers for the first time in his career. He has spent the last two seasons playing for various contenders, including the 2020-21 Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns. He played in two playoff games during the Suns' NBA Finals run.

The 30-year old guard will bring Indiana some needed veteran experience. He has played on better teams and poor ones, so Galloway knows what is needed in either environment, and he's had success with USA Basketball throughout his career. He spent some of the offseason playing for Team USA in FIBA World Cup qualifying play.

The depth Galloway provides will be valuable at either the point guard or shooting guard position. Across his last two full NBA seasons, he canned over 40% of his three point shots while also maneuvering his way into the middle of the floor against broken defenses. While Galloway is likely better suited as an off ball player than on ball at this stage of his career, he still adds utility at both positions, and the Pacers learned the hard way last year how hard it can be to survive without the necessary point guard depth.

Galloway's contract is a one year deal that is not guaranteed at the league minimum salary. He will compete with forward James Johnson for the team's final roster spot during training camp.

Indiana's roster currently contains 18 players. Training camp starts tomorrow for a Pacers team that is entering a new era. Galloway will hope to be a part of it.