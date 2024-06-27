Indiana Pacers take Akron forward Enrique Freeman with 50th overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft
INDIANAPOLIS — With their final pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers selected Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman.
Freeman, 23, joined Akron's basketball team after a tryout during his Freshman year — he had an academic scholarship at the Ohio school. He barely played during his first year but grew into an impressive player.
During his final season with the Zips, Freeman averaged 18.6 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. That put him on the map for NBA teams, and the Pacers took him late in the second round. Freeman did not work out for Indiana during the pre-draft process.
Freeman added a three-point shot during his final NCAA season, taking 54 of his 60 collegiate threes that season. He shot better than 58% from the field in every collegiate season he particiapted in.
Now, he joins the NBA ranks. Indiana added forward Johnny Furphy and guard Tristen Newton with draft picks earlier in the night.
Freeman was the MAC player of the year this past season and was a four-time MAC All-Defense player. The Pacers need defenders as their team pushes forward, and they hope the newly-acquired forward can provide that.
