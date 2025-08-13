Pacers News: Iconic Social Media Account Stunningly Predicted Myles Turner Exit
The Indiana Pacers will no longer have Myles Turner roaming the middle of the floor on defense or at the top of the key at the top. They will have a new starting center for the first time in 10 years.
Turner decided to leave Indiana after a decade for Milwaukee, signing a four-year deal worth $108.9 million to become the Bucks' second-best player on the roster.
Turner survived a lot of trade rumors over the years, but one social media account seemed to predict Turner's exit from the Pacers this offseason.
A social media account seems to predict Myles Turner's exit from the Pacers
For those sports fans who are on social media, the account ArtButMakeItSports is one of the accounts that is a must-follow. Following the stunning comeback against the Knicks, they posted this picture on the account.
As everyone knows, Judas betrayed Jesus in the Bible. Turner decided to betray, in a way, the Pacers and head for their biggest rival. They posted this a month before Turner decided to sign with Milwaukee.
Pacers fans are clearly not happy that Turner decided to leave Indiana for Milwaukee, but it's hard to blame him for wanting to get more money from a franchise that he grew up with.
Had Turner gotten a deal that paid him $23 million a year right out of the gate, he likely would still be in Indiana. Indiana going into the luxury tax to keep him is what everyone was expecting.
The Pacers are hoping to make Myles Turner regret his decision
The Pacers also likely decided to try to negotiate with him at a lower number after Turner's putrid performance in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he missed almost every open shot.
Both sides share blame for Turner no longer being in Indiana. Regardless, the Pacers will move on with a new center for the next few years, while Turner tries to fit in with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
This past season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
