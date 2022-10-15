Source: Indiana Pacers to waive three players

The Indiana Pacers are waiving guards Eli Brooks and Tevin Brown as well as forward Jermaine Samuels, a league source tells AllPacers.

The Pacers signed the trio on Friday in order to obtain their G League rights. If the three players play in the G League this season, they will be on Indiana's G League affiliate team — the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Each of the rookies played for the Pacers in summer league back in July, though none of them had any involvement in training camp. They were all in Indianapolis getting work in at the Ascension St. Vincent Center on Saturday before being waived by the blue and gold.

The Pacers roster now stands at 17 players, the maximum number a team can carry in the regular season. The team has 15 players signed to standard NBA deals and two players — Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen — signed to two-way deals. Indiana's regular season roster is now likely set barring any last second changes.

The Pacers open regular season play on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.