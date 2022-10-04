Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle

The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change.

The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.

Rookies Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and Kendall Brown will all make their debuts over the course of the preseason. Face of the franchise Tyrese Haliburton will play alongside Myles Turner for the first time. Newcomers Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Langston Galloway, James Johnson, and Deividas Sirvydis will debut for their new team. There will be several storylines worth monitoring for the Pacers during preseason play.

It all begins on Wednesday when Indiana travels to Charlotte to take on LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. Here is the Indiana Pacers full preseason schedule:

October 5 — Pacers vs Hornets in Charlotte. Tip off time is 7 p.m. Eastern Time

October 7 — Pacers vs Knicks in New York. Tip off time is 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

October 12 — Pacers vs Knicks in Indianapolis. Tip off time is 7 p.m. Eastern Time

October 14 — Pacers vs Rockets in Indianapolis. Tip off time is 7 p.m. Eastern Time

The Pacers home game on October 12 will be the first chance fans get to observe the changes inside the Pacers arena — Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The building has been undergoing construction for the last few months and reopened in early October.

These games will feature a lot of evaluation for the Pacers. The team is still attempting to figure out who will grab the final roster spots with Johnson, Galloway, and Sirvydis all in the mix, and multiple young players are fighting for roles and minutes during the regular season. Standout performances from role players in these games will be noteworthy.

Head coach Rick Carlisle shared that Indiana will be chasing wins in the preseason and will play all of their key guys in the battles. The first chance to see all of those Pacers players go for victories is on Wednesday.